Two Female Friends Reportedly Missing After Travelling From Rivers To Visit Facebook Acquaintance In Abia

Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, a Ghanaian national, were reported missing after travelling from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Abia State on April 27, 2024.

It was said that the two had gone to see a man they met on Facebook and had not returned since.

Harrison Gwamnishu, an activist, confirmed the occurrence in a post on Wednesday, May 22, saying that police apprehended a suspect named Andrew Amaechi in connection with the women’ disappearance.

According to him, the suspect was located with the women’s possessions.

He wrote,

“On 27th April, 2024, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, a Ghanaian citizen who traveled from Porth Harcourt Rivers State to Aba, Abia State to visit a friend they met on Facebook are missing,”.

“A suspect named Andrew Amaechi has been arrested by the police for being in possession of their belongings and till date no one has set eyes on Celine and her friend.

“Please help us look within your neighborhood and if you have any information, please contact the nearest police station or send a direct message. Thank you”

SEE POST:



