“I Earned N4,000 For Lead Role In 2014” – Lateef Adedimeji Recounts

Lateef Adedimeji, a Nollywood actor, has revealed that he was underpaid despite playing main roles in films.

The movie star disclosed that he was paid as little as N4,000 for a lead role in 2014.

According to him he began earning between N100,000 and N200,000 per role in 2015.

He disclosed this on Teju Babyface’s ‘King of Talk’ podcast on Monday.

Adedimeji said, “If I tell people that I wasn’t collecting N100,000, N200,000 until 2015/16, a lot of people would not believe me.

“Before then, the highest I collected for a lead role was either N4,000, N5,000, or N10,000. I was paid that low back in 2014 because it was more like a learning process.”

Watch the interview below…