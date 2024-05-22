“Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso Won’t Smell Presidency In 2027” – VeryDarkMan Asserts

VeryDarkMan, a controversial social media personality, has stated that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the recent election, has a low chance of winning the presidential seat in 2027.

He further remarked that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, would not “smell” the presidency.

He claimed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current president, is being underestimated by the followers of the opposition.

The self-proclaimed activist declared this in an Instagram video on Tuesday, in response to rumours that Obi’s recent visit to Atiku was linked to a merger of opposition parties.

VeryDarkMan contended that even with a merger, the opposition would struggle to dislodge the current president in 2027.

READ MORE: “Liam Has Bow Leg, We Don’t Have It In My Family” – Mohbad’s Father Insists Wunmi Must Do DNA Test For Son

He said, “I’m sick of seeing the news of Peter Obi and Atiku planning a merger ahead of 2027 in bid to take over the presidency.

“But the truth is, Peter Obi, Atiku or Kwankwaso cannot smell the presidential seat in 2027.

“The problem with the opposition is that they underestimate the incumbent president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“With time, you will realise that Tinubu is actually the greatest politician of all time. I hate to say it but it’s fact.

“The man is smart, intelligent and desperate. He knows how to get what he wants. Don’t joke with him. He will remain in office till 2032.

“The opposition should give up on the merger plans. Peter Obi 2027 is not possible.”

Watch the video below…