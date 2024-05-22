Oritsefemi’s Ex-Wife Set To Sue Singer Over ‘Malicious’ Miscarriage Allegations

Nabila Fash, the estranged wife of singer Oritsefemi, has vowed to sue him for defamation.

It should be noted that in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Oritsefmi stated that he tried to get his ex-wife pregnant, but she allegedly miscarried 21 times.

He said during the interview: “Nabila had 21 miscarriages, yet she still tells me, Oritsefemi, that I can’t impregnate her. My wife asked her friends to come and beat me up in my house. I said, ‘Look at me, lion, women they pursue’. They are up to 20, and they beat, and I’m not lying.”

However, Nabila, through her attorney, Rockson Igelige of Rockson Legal, claimed the allegations were false.

Mr. Igelige provided a copy of a cease-and-desist notification delivered to Oritsefemi, as well as an official statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The statement partly read: “We write to you to cease further defamation of and threats to our client. You know for a fact that the above-quoted statements, amongst others, that you made during the said interview are all concocted lies designed to disparage, tarnish, and damage our client’s character and to bring her to public ridicule and hostility.

“This is so as our client did not at any time send any of her friends to beat you up nor had 21 miscarriages during her now judicially dissolved marriage to you. Our client takes exception to your defamatory aspersions designed to taint and destroy her reputation.”

Nabila’s lawyers handed the Lagos-born singer 14 days to retract the defamatory statements and threats.

Mr Igelige, on the other hand, stated that Oritsefemi’s refusal to retract the defamatory statements implies his client would file formal legal action against him, including criminal charges and a civil claim.

“We, therefore, demand that you cease defamatory statements against our client. We further demand that you immediately stop referring to our client as your wife and stop threatening anyone around her. Our client sued you for divorce (the dissolution of your marriage), and the High Court of Lagos State judicially dissolved the marriage on 21st March 2024,” he said.

Mr Igelige said that the 39-year-old singer’s allegations were designed to slander and harm his client’s character and reputation.

He further stated that the claims constituted a severe criminal act punishable under Nigerian criminal law.