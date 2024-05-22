‘Nothing Can Wash Away Criminality’ — LP’s Kenneth Okonkwo Dumps Abure-Led NWC



Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, on Tuesday, announced he is suspending his relationship with the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP).

He argued that for him, a new Nigeria is a priority, and he prefers to lose doing the right thing than win doing the wrong thing.

Okonkwo, who was the spokesperson for the Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election, in a post via X, said the current Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party is another incompetent and corrupt association, just like the All Progressives Congress (APC) he left before.

According to him, the national convention organized by Abure is nothing but criminality and corruption.

“I am suspending my relationship in all ramifications with the purported Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party.

“For me, it’s either a new Nigeria or nothing. I prefer to lose doing the right thing to winning doing the wrong thing.

“Nothing can wash out the criminality, corruption, and incompetence with which the purported National Convention was purportedly organised by Abure.

“I did not leave the comfort of a ruling party APC because I believe that they are incompetent and dishonest only to come and join another incompetent and corrupt association, which is the current Abure-led National Working Committee of Labour Party,” he posted.