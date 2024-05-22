Days After Arrest, Portable Names Himself Police Ambassador

Habeeb Okikiola, often known as Portable, a controversial artist, has claimed that he is now an ambassador for the Nigeria Police.

This is coming days after he was arrested by police for refusing to pay the debt he accrued after he purchased a G-Wagon from an auto dealer in Lagos State.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the singer urged people to support the police, stating that they are “our friends.”

Regarding his ordeal, he stated that he considers every “disappointment a blessing.”

He wrote, “Zazuu federal government libeliability. Omo ijoba Police Ambassador I do music for living star don’t beg to shine. Akoi grace wey no dey disgrace.

I no fit run from God that’s all my believing God is over everything after God na government Police is our friends I believe in God my phone and sub any disappointment is a blessings. ZehNation many many inspiration.”

