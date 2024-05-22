We’ll Kick-Off Nationwide Strike Soon – ASUU



The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Tuesday, disclosed it will embark on a nationwide industrial action soon to press home their demands.

The association stated that the imminent strike is necessitated by the Federal Government’s refusal to harken to its clamours and meet its demands despite incessant appeals.

Coordinator of the Lagos zone of the union, Adelaja Odukoya, who disclosed the development while addressing newsmen during a conference at the University of Lagos, said the union’s patience is wearing thin over government’s indifference to the plight of its members and that of the public universities.

Odukoya stated that the only way to avert the proposed industrial action is for the federal government to do the needful fast.

He spoke against the backdrop of the union’s National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at the Obafemi Awołowo University, Ile-Ife, on May 11 and 12, 2024.

He said the union could no longer tolerate the “Federal Government insensitivity” to the plights of its members and that of the public universities and the country as a whole.

“Our union assessed the outcomes of its engagements with the state and federal governments over the last few months on matters pertaining to the status of developments around the renegotiated 2009 Agreement, payment of owed salaries and earned academic allowances (EAA), unremitted deductions made by the disruptive and discredited IPPIS, proliferation of universities, and a number of other matters.

“NEC also had a critical review of government policies and actions that had led to the present deteriorated living and working conditions across the country and in our universities, particularly,” he said.

According to him, most of the issues mentioned had been lingering and unaddressed by the government for many years.

“Our union, as one of the voices of the oppressed people of this country would continue to fight for good governance,” he added.