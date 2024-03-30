“2027 Not About Labour Party But About Peter Obi” – Kenneth Okonkwo

Former spokesperson of the defunct Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, says LP’s 2023 candidate, Peter Obi is unshaken by the crisis bedeviling the Party.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the crisis will not hinder Peter Obi chances should he choose to run for the presidency again in 2027.

Speaking on Arise Television, Okonkwo, added that politics is about the candidate and not the political party.

w Nigeria” irrespective of the political platform he is contesting on.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints Bello As Code Of Conduct Bureau Boss

He said, “2027 is about Peter Obi, not about Labour Party. Anybody who is bringing Peter Obi on the table, is bringing the new Nigeria, a new third force, absolute victory.

“When you come to elections, you take about candidates, not political parties. Peter Obi electrified Labour Party. He has no business to lose sleep over whatever is happening in any political party. How many months did he joined Labour Party? And he made what he made. People are loyal to his person. The new Nigeria is loyal to his people.”