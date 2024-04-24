Lagos Police Nab Man While Allegedly Vandalising, Stealing Cables At Midnight

The Lagos State Police Command, has said that its officers have arrested a suspected electricity cable vandal.

The suspect, identified as Abu Ali, aged 35, was said to have been arrested by policemen from the Pen Cinema Division at about 1 am when motorists alerted the state police command of the suspect’s activity.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on his X handle, @BenHundeyin, on Tuesday morning, adding that the suspect had been arrested and will be prosecuted.

He said: “At about 1 am, officers from Pen Cinema Division responded to calls from motorists that somebody was sighted cutting cables.

“Abu Ali, aged 35 was arrested at Ode Aran bus stop, Ogba, with vandalized cables.

“Prosecution follows.”