Ihedioha Dumps PDP, Says Party Is No Longer Credible Opposition

A former governorship candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has resigned from the Party.

Ihedioha announced his resignation in a letter dated April 23 and addressed to the PDP chairman of Mbutu ward, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo; and the National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

According to him, PDP has failed to offer “credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The politician said he has contributed his quota to the “development and transformation” of the PDP since 1998.

His words: “All these years, I have taken pride in the fact that the PDP is a party that will always look inward for internal reforms and provide credible leadership for the people, whether in power or outside power.

READ ALSO: Insecurity-Related Deaths Dropped From 2,600 Monthly To 200 — NSA

“I have had the benefit of serving and benefitting from the party at various levels. Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs.

“Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party effective immediately.”

He said while the decision to leave was difficult to take, he believes that it is “the right one.”

Ihedioha was elected Governor of Imo in March 2019 on the PDP platform.

However, in January 2020, the Supreme Court sacked him and declared Hope Uzodinma winner of the election.