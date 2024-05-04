We’ll Continue With N70bn Corruption Case Against Matawalle – EFCC ‌‌Assures Protesters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that it would continue with the alleged N70 billion corruption case against the former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

It was gathered that the EFCC Acting Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajuren, led this out when some angry protesters, under the aegis of APC Akida Forum who stormed the commission’s headquarters on Friday. in Abuja.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the agitators demanded the reopening of pending case of the current Minister of State for Defence.

Uwajuren said: “I want to commend members of the APC Akida Forum for this peaceful protest.

“It is within your rights to protest. The constitution guarantees the right of free expression and you have done that today.

“I want to assure you all that EFCC does not close cases. Once we open investigation into a case we will do not close such matter. So I assure you that this petition will be looked into. Thank you very much.”