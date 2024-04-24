Actress Wumi Toriola Rejoices As She Completes Master’s Degree At Lautech

Nollywood Actress Wumi Toriola, has congratulated herself on completing her Master’s Degree from Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho.

The actress made the announcement on Tuesday on her verified page on the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram.

Wumi Toriola was pictured wearing the Lautech master’s convocation gown and holding the convocation book.

She wrote; “WHATEVER YOUR HANDS FIND TO DO,DO!!! Its convocation baby. Master degree Done and Dusted… NEW LADDERS BLINKING!!!!!

She added; Congratulations to me and class of 2022/2023 Academic session. Thank You LAUTECH❤️🙏🙏🙏.”

See her post below;