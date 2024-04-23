Nollywood Actress Faithia Williams Mourns Loss Of Father

Fathia Williams, a popular Nigerian actress, is grieving over the death of her loving father.

On Tuesday, the movie star revealed her father’s death in an Instagram post.

Faithia was heartbroken, as she bid farewell to her father and asking for his soul to rest in peace.

READ MORE: Pastor Jerry Eze Set To Spearhead 4-days Fasting, Prayer With Actors Guild Of Nigeria Over Deaths In Nollywood

She wrote, “With a heavy heart, i am sad to say goodnight to my loving father… May his gentle soul rest in peace.”