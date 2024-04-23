N84bn Fraud: I’m Ready To Appear, But Scared Of Arrest – Yahaya Bello Tells Court

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, says he is ready to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja to answer to the 19-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, according to him, he is afraid of getting arrested.

Although the former governor was not present for his arraignment on Tuesday, he briefed his team of lawyers who addressed the court.

Adeola Adedipe, one of the lawyers in his legal team, told the court that Bello would have made himself available for the proceedings, but was afraid that he would be arrested.

“The defendant wants to come to court but he is afraid that there is an order of arrest hanging on his head,” Adedipe said.

Consequently, he prayed the court to set aside the ex parte order of arrest it earlier issued against Bello.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria noted that it was only at the resumed proceedings on Tuesday that the court okayed substituted service of the charge on the defendant, through his lawyer.

“As at the time the warrant was issued, the order for substituted service had not been made. That order was just made this morning.

“A warrant of arrest should not be hanging on his neck when we leave this court,” he added.