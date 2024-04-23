IK Ogbonna Celebrates Ini Edo As She turns 42

Ikechukwu Ogbonna, also known as IK Ogbonna, wrote a birthday message for his colleague and close friend, Ini Edo, on her 42nd birthday.

He made a film collage for her that featured their favourite times together, such as dancing, dining at restaurants, and going on a boat tour.

Sharing the post, Ogbonna captioned it, “May the divine power of God shower you with tranquillity. May this fresh phase of your journey unleash boundless abundance, bliss, and serendipity. May your name resonate unexpectedly in prestigious circles for all the right reasons.

READ MORE: Ini Edo Shares Stunning Pictures To Mark 42nd Birthday Anniversary

May those who dare to challenge your greatness be astounded by your magnificence. You are an extraordinary individual, and I beseech the heavens to perpetually bestow blessings upon you and your endeavours.

Happy birthday, queen. The unparalleled brown sugar. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. @iniedo”

SEE POST: