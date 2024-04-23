Ini Edo Shares Stunning Pictures To Mark 42nd Birthday Anniversary

Ini Edo, a popular actress, is celebrating her 42nd birthday in style by reflecting on how she has positively grown over the years.

She prayed for health and wealth for everyone who had stood and rocked with her throughout the years, and she thanked them for their support.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a red themed picture of herself to mark her day, she captioned,

“Happy birthday to me! I am grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had to grow and develop this year.

“I am grateful for every door that was closed because it was not the right path for me. I am grateful for everyone who used my kindness and vulnerability as a sign of weakness….

“I am here for all the life lessons… I will keep loving wholeheartedly, being true to myself, and upholding the law of compassion towards as many as come my way.