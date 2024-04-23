EFCC Freezes Over 300 Crypto Accounts After Binance Crackdown

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, says the anti-graft agency has discovered another worse scheme other than crypto trading platform, Binance.

The anti-graft agency Chairman disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists at the EFCC Headquarters.

According to him, the agency has frozen about 300 accounts to ensure the safety of the foreign exchange market.

Olukoyede said the scheme, popularly called the “P to P” peer- peer financial trading scheme has operated outside the official banking and financial corridors and there was a looming disaster that could further crashed the Naira value that has continued to gain.

“There are people in this country doing worse than Binance,” he said, adding that over $15bn passed through one of the platforms in the last one year, outside the financial regulations.

In recent months, the Nigerian government has heightened its crackdown on Binance and has arrested its executives in the wake of the tussle.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had claimed that over $26bn was channelled through Binance without a trace.