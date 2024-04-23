Alleged Corruption: Youths Protest EFCC’s Planned Arrest Of Yahaya Bello

Some youths in Kogi State on Tuesday, protested against plans by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, to arrest former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello over alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

The youths, under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society for Democracy, and Africa Youths Coalition for Justice, gathered in their numbers, and barricaded the Lokoja-Abuja Road which caused gridlock on the federal highway.

They were seen carrying banners with various inscriptions, “President Tinubu, call EFCC to order”, “EFCC stop witch hunting”, “Yahaya Bello remains a responsible citizen”, among others.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, the Convener of the coalition, Richard Otitoleke, said the groups were on ground in defence of the rule of law and democratic governance.

He said: “We are here this morning to express our opinion on the fracas between EFCC and the former Governor of Kogi State Alhaji Yahaya Bello. It has been in the news for some days on the travail of the former governor. We want to say very clearly that the EFCC is an establishment of an Act of Parliament and the law of Nigeria.

“We are saying confidently again that its operations must be based on the established extant law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The rule of law is the hallmarks of Democratic society.

“We are saying there is a court order, an interim restraining order of the court of competent jurisdiction that stated clearly that the former governor of Kogi State should not be invited, arrested or prosecuted pending the determination of the issue concerning his human rights.

“It is not a big thing for EFCC to comply with it. Nigeria is not a banana republic. A disobedience to court order is worse than corruption itself, except if we want to drive this country into anarchy. I am not sure Mr President is interested in lawlessness. Mr President is not interested in witch-hunting,”