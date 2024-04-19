Ododo Didn’t Shield Yahaya Bello From EFCC — Commissioner

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State’s Commissioner for Information, has revealed that Governor Usman Ododo did not shield ex-Governor Yahaya Bello from the arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Commissioner who stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, said Ododo is committed to upholding the laws of the country, including respecting its legal processes.

He further rejected the anti-graft agency’s claims, describing them as baseless and a product of an organized disinformation campaign.

According to him, a State high court injunction protects the former governor from harassment by the anti-graft agency.

“Governor Ododo did not assist in Bello’s departure from his residence; the EFCC’s claims are misinformation aimed at furthering their objectives. Bello is not evading anyone; the existing court injunction protects his fundamental rights,” he said.

Recall that officials of the EFCC laid siege to Bello’s Abuja residence, but Ododo arrived at the scene and allegedly sneaked him out.

Security operatives who had spent hours at the gate to release volley of shots during its recent operation at his house.