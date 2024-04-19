Unknown Gunmen Kill Monarch In Taraba

Some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be assassins have reportedly killed Chief Sansani, Alhaji Abdulmutallib Nuhu, in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

It was gathered that Nuhu was murdered barely few hours before the hosting of the Nwonyo Fishing and Cultural Festival organised by the State Government in Ibbi local government area of the state.

Confirming the horrible incident to the public on Friday, the older brother of the slain chief, Nuhu Sanseni, told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen came on motorcycles with guns, killed his brother and left with his phones.

He said: “They came to the area at about 9pm last night, they went straight to his palace, shot him, snatched his two phones.

“While they were going, they met with a young man who was coming on a motorcycle, they also shot and broke his leg before leaving the village.”