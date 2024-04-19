Ganduje Can’t Be Suspended Like Oshiomhole, Those Clamouring Are Impostors – APC

Felix Morka, the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Publicity Secretary, says the current travail of APC’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is different from the political intrigues that led to the removal of the then Party Chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole, and his -led National Working Committee (NWC) were elected into office for four years (2018 – 2022) at a National Convention in Abuja.

However, the leadership of the Party was dissolved two years into their tenure, an action that was alleged to derail the presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory had in March 2020 asked Oshiomhole to step aside following an application of interlocutory injunction seeking his removal as APC National Chairman.

Justice Danlami Senchi had stated that the former Edo governor should remain suspended pending the determination of the suit.

Senchi also said it was wrong of the ruling party to have kept Oshiomhole as chairman after he was suspended by his state APC chapter in November 2019.

Reacting to suspicions that Ganduje’s suspension may be heading in the same direction, on Arise Television on Thursday, Morka insisted that the situations were different.

According to him, unlike what happened in Oshiomhole’s case, those pushing for Ganduje’s suspension were not recognised members of the Party.

His words, “No, it is not familiar if you understand the facts of what happened to Oshiomhole. They are incomparable. They are two different things altogether. In the case of Oshiomhole when he was the national chairman, the individuals who were involved in that effort to suspend him and take all the actions within the party were officials of the party.

“I know no one could have come out at that time to say these individuals are not legitimate officers of the party. So whether they were persuaded to do that or compromised, whether they were acting on their free will and volition is a different conversation. And I am not going to speak to that. But they were members of the party.

“In this particular case in Kano, we’re seeing people that we know are not officials of the party. The man who purportedly read the suspension was physically at the party secretary on Wednesday to say he did not participate nor authorise any lawyer to go to court to bring this action against the national chairman. So when the person that is fully disclosed by identity is the same individual saying he did not, then who the heck was the individual who went to court? That is the question.

“The difference here is that we have pure imposters announcing the suspension of our national chairman and they had gone to court to attempt to affirm that same illegal and criminal act. So I just want to make sure that that is clear that these individuals are not authorized and not acting foreign on behalf of the ward. They need to stop because when the dust settles; there will be consequences for this sort of behaviour.”