Why Top Members Are Leaving PDP – Sule Lamido



Sule Lamido, former Governor of Jigawa State, has weighed in on the reason the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is experiencing a mass exodus of its members in recent times.

Speaking in a chat with This Day on the exit of notable members from the Party, Lamido blamed the situation on the procedures of the court.

He said the actions of the court and the leadership of the PDP have left the party in a precarious state.

According to him, PDP’s mass resignation was as a result of frustration engendered by the leadership of the party and the judiciary.

The former Governor said if the court did not insist that Senator Samuel Anyanwu was the National Secretary, when he (Anyanwu) went and contested for the Imo State governorship election, the position of National Secretary would have gone to another person from Imo State.

He also asserted that some persons outside the PDP are influencing what happens in the Party.

“Emeka Ihedioha and other chieftains of the PDP that resigned from the party were humiliated and frustrated out. They were humiliated by the leadership of the party, with the help of the judiciary.

“Ministers resigned to contest election. Other government officials and even party officials resigned to contest elective offices. Senator Anyanwu ought to have resigned to contest the governorship election in Imo state.

“What did he (Anyanwu) do. He held to the office of national secretary and contested for the governorship election. You cannot eat your cake and still have it back. You cannot appropriate the two positions. You are the national secretary and the governorship candidate at the same time. This is not done.

“So, when the stakeholders from Imo state complained, the judiciary aided him and affirmed his position as National Secretary when he lost his governorship election.

“So, Ihedioha and his group felt frustrated and humiliated by the action of the leadership of the party by failing to stand up for justice. So, as a person, I don’t blame Ihedioha and his associates. I can understand why he and his associates left. Some external influences are tele-guiding the party.

“The leadership of the party was extremely unfair to Ihedioha who first asked if Anyanwu will contest for governor and when Anyanwu said yes, Ihedioha left it for him and yet, Anyanwu still did not leave the post of National secretary. It is not fair,” he posited.