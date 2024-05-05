List Of Ex-Govs Under Investigation For Alleged Corruption Not From Us — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Sunday, dissociated itself from a reports circulating the media that it has released a full list of ex-Governors being investigated for alleged corruption.

In a statement via X, the anti-graft agency said the report headlined: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion”, in one of the news outlets, is false and mischievous as the Commission neither issued it.

As revealed by its Media and Publicity Head, Dele Oyewale, the Commission never “entertained discussions on investigation of ex-governors with any news medium.”

This according to the agency “invariably means that the so-called list is a disingenuous fabrication designed to achieve motives known only to the authors.”

He further enjoined the public to ignore the report as it is false and misleading.