UNN Suspends Lecturer Caught ‘Pants Down’ Attempting ‘Sex For Grades’ With Student, Begins Probe

The University of Nigeria (UNN) has suspended a lecturer identified as Mfonobong Udoudom over what it described as an “inappropriate affair” with a student.

According to sources at the institution, the lecturer was “caught pants down attempting to have sex with a married female student of the school.”

They disclosed that Udoudom had long been in the practice of only “passing female students after sleeping with them”.

An anonymous source told TheCable that the female student planned with her husband to entrap the lecturer while working with UNN security and other students.

The student source further said the security agents forcefully broke into his office and caught the lecturer “in action.”

“It was planned out with her husband and security agents in the school. The female was made to approach the lecturer to offer him money in order to scale through his course. He refused and insisted he needed to have sexual intercourse with her in his office.

“When the lady succumbed to his demands and asked him to undress, he was caught wearing only boxers,” the source said.

On Tuesday, the senior lecturer of General Studies is seen in viral videos pacing back and forth in his office, visibly panicked, and clothed in his underpants.

A witness is heard saying: “We have been following this case from day one. We have all the chats, voice notes, video calls, and every conversation he had with the female student.”

When contacted, the UNN management disclosed that Udoudom has now been suspended.

Okwun Omeaku, UNN’s acting media spokesperson, said the senior lecturer will be made to face the staff disciplinary panel.

He said: “The indefinite suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of a disciplinary panel constituted by the university to investigate the incident.

“UNN has a zero tolerance for sexual misconducts involving our staff and students.

“We are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation. The university management will not hesitate to punish Mr. Mfonobong David Udoudom according to our rules if he is found guilty.”