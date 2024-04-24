Insecurity: Herders Interested In Ranching Should Buy Land – Gov Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has reinstated that ban on open grazing in the state, remains, adding that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Governor stated that herdsman, who desired to build a ranch, should meet communities in the state and buy land.

Obaseki made this known while addressing stakeholders during an interactive session on the Edo State Regional Development and Benin City Master Plan, held at Iguobazuwa, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

He said: “Any herdsman in our bush without permission is working against the law of our state, and anything that happens, they can’t blame anyone.

“Let us be sure that nobody gives that person the permission to enter our forest and if permission will be granted, let us know the type of permission given to them to come into our bushes or forest to graze with their cattle.

“Open grazing is banned in Edo State. If they are in your forest, let Aus know where they are because we have police and vigilantes who will help us get them out through a number we will give you to call.”

“They should do business with you and not invade our forest indiscriminately as if there are no owners. The forest and bushes belong us.”