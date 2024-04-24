EFCC To Arraign Emefiele On Fresh Charge For Printing N684.5m Notes With N18.9bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a fresh charge against former Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In the four-count charge, the anti-graft agency accused Emefiele of approving the printing of N684,590,000 notes at the rate of N18.96 billion.

According to the EFCC, Emefiele broke the law with intent to harm the public during his implementation of the naira swap policy under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The anti-graft agency also accused the former CBN Governor of unlawfully approving the withdrawal of N124.8 billion from the consolidated revenue fund of the federation.

Emefiele is expected to be arraigned on these counts before Maryann Anenih, Judge of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, on April 30.

This would be the third criminal case pending against Emefiele.

On November 17, 2023, Emefiele was arraigned before Hamza Muazu, a judge of the FCT High Court, on a six-count charge of procurement fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

It has since been amended to 20 counts bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, procurement fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony.