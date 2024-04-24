Saboteurs Frustrating FG’s Power Supply Stability Efforts — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Tuesday, disclosed that saboteurs and cartels are frustrating efforts the Federal Government efforts to achieve a stable electricity supply in the country.

Adelabu revealed this during a programme, tagged, ‘Confronting Nigeria’s Power Challenge as the Nation Migrates to a Multi-Tier Electricity Market’ in Abuja, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Power.

“We have saboteurs, cartels, and those who prefer to perpetrate evil for their selfish interests to frustrate our efforts,” Adelabu said.

He furthered that all efforts must be geared towards propelling the country to the league of productive nations, adding that Nigeria is looking at reserves that would eliminate incessant power collapses.

He said the federal government is also considering the liberalisation of the power sector.

“We also encourage the state government to invest in power generation in their states,” the Minister added.