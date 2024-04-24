Zulu Adigwe, a veteran Nollywood actor, has reportedly passed away.

Adigwe was alleged to have died on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at age 69.

His death was confirmed in an Instagram post by movie producer Stanley Nwoko.

“I regret to announce the passing of a veteran actor, late Mr Zulu Adigwe.

“What caused his death is yet to be reviewed. Rest in peace good actor,” he added.

Adigwe was well-known for his roles in films such as “Living in Bondage,” “Breaking Free,” and many more.