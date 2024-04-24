Ozzy Etomi Advocates For Privacy Of Minors Involved In Viral Bullying Incident Of Fellow School Mate

Ozzy Etomi, a writer and creative consultant, has criticised Nigerians for their fondness for jungle justice.

The writer took to her X platform to express her disgust with the treatment of Maryam Hassan, the teenager who went viral for bullying a schoolmate at Lead British International School, Abuja.

She stated that the entire situation should be left in the hands of authorities.

This comment is coming following a video in which Maryam Hassan was slapped by a woman.

She tweeted,

“Not to be funny but why is the entire country involved in a school bullying issue? And I understand the girl is a bully, but these are minors? Aren’t there protection laws against this? Bullying in a school is a sign of the school’s failure as well FYI.”

“These are young children. Their identities aren’t meant to be exposed much less paraded all over social media and being shared on blogs and news sites.”