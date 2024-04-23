Seun Kuti, a Nigerian artist, has claimed that he is the only musician in Nigeria that prevents fans from spraying him with cash notes while playing.

He further alleged that many performers, particularly fuji musicians, laud people in songs during their performances solely so they can be sprayed.

Kuti made the assertions in the context of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) crackdown on Naira abusers.

Speaking in a video message shared via his Instagram account, he said: “I don’t even like to be sprayed. I’m the only artist that stops people from spraying me. Even my dad, the legendary Fela didn’t prevent people from spraying him but he demanded the denominations he wanted to be sprayed.

“Nobody wey Sunny Ade never sing for so he can be sprayed. Everybody name. KWAM 1 … eh eh. It is the politicians that made spraying a standard behaviour.”