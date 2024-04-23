I Once Tried To Copy Beyonce’s Stage Routine – Fireboy

Nigerian singer Fireboy, DML, has confessed that he once tried to imitate American diva Beyoncé’s stage act.

However, he claimed he was unable to keep up with the multiple Grammy winner’s imitation.

Fireboy stated that he then resolved to work on himself and pursue artist development to improve his stage performance.

Speaking in a recent interview with RollingStone, he said,

“Right from time, even when I used to write my saddest songs, I used to imagine myself playing them in front of millions of people. I always imagine myself on stage when I write my songs.

“So taking that energy from the studio to stage is really a piece of cake for me. What matters to me is making sure that I have fun. When I enjoy myself, everyone else enjoyed themselves. Step by step, I learned from the greats, I studied; did artist development stuff like vocal training.

“There was a time I tried to copy Beyonce’s routine. But I didn’t last two days.”