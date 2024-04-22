Tems Opened Doors Of Global Recognition For African Female Artists – Tyla Says

Tyla, a Grammy-winning South African singer, has credited her Nigerian counterpart, Tems, with helping emerging African female singers get global recognition.

She acknowledged Tems’ great talent and enjoyed collaborating with her on her eponymous debut album.

Tyla stated this during a recent interview with Kiss Fresh in the UK.

She said, “Working with Tems is amazing. She is so talented. She is literally a force. I’m so honoured to have worked with her. She has opened so many doors for us [young African female artists].

“We made such a beautiful song with such a beautiful message. It is a song for the girls and it is made by the girls.”

Tyla’s debut eponymous album, which was published earlier this month, had Tems on number one.