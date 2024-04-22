FG Shuts Chinese Supermarket Over Alleged Discrimination Against Nigerians

The officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer and Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reportedly sealed up a Chinese owned supermarket, located at the China General Chamber of Commerce, Abuja.

It was gathered that the FCCPC shut the store when they stormed the premises on Monday.

The development is coming, after the commission’s representatives interrogated Nigerian workers at the supermarket.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that, some angry Nigerians on Sunday, via social media had raised alarm over a discriminatory policy implemented by the Chinese Supermarket which restricted entry exclusively to its citizens and barred Nigerians.

Confirming the allegation, the facility manager of the complex, Shaibu Sanusi said that only Nigerians within can access the supermarket.

Shaibu said: “Nigerians outside the premises were denied entry, while those within were allowed access to the supermarket’s offerings.”