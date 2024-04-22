Fleeing Binance Executive, Anjarawalla Arrested In Kenya

The Kenya Police Service has arrested fleeing Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarawalla, who escaped from custody in Nigeria.

Anjarwalla escaped from custody on March 22 and has been at large since then.

According to an anonymous source in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, there are indications that the International Police Organisation, INTERPOL, will extradite him to Nigeria this week.

“Anjarawalla has been arrested in Kenya by the Kenya Police Service through intelligence by the International Police Organisation. Nigeria has kickstarted talks with INTERPOL about his extradition,” the source told Daily Post on Monday.

Recall that the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, in March, said that the Commission is collaborating with INTERPOL, the United States, United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Kenyan authorities to extradite Anjarwalla.

The anti-graft agency had slammed a five-count charge bordering on tax evasion, currency speculation and money laundering against Binance Holdings Limited, Tigran Gambaryan and Anjarwalla, the firm’s executives.

EFCC arraigned Binance and the two executives on Thursday, April 4, 2024.