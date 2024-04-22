Rivers Assembly Overrides Fubara, Enacts Local Government Bill

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Monday, without the assent of Governor Similanayi Fubara, enacted the State Local Government (LG) bill into law.

Recall that in March, the Assembly forwarded the bill to Fubara for assent, of which he declined.

The bill was again presented before the House by Major Jack, Majority Leader, leading to debates by members of the House.

However in the latest development, the House defied the state high court’s order directing the status quo on the issue of elongating the tenure of elected LG officials, which formed part of the amendment.

Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, posed the question, with a two-thirds majority vote.

Subsequently, the House screened and confirmed nominees for the position of chairman and members of the assembly service commission.

The confirmed nominees include Sampson Worlu as chairman, along with Abinye Blessing Pepple, Blessing Belema Derefaka, Gbaranen Robinson and Madam Dorcas Amos as members.