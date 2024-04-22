How To Know If Woman Genuinely Likes You – Joeboy

Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, often known as Joeboy, a notable Nigerian artist, has provided some love advice for men.

According to him, the best way for a man to tell if a woman truly likes him is if she is willing to spend money on him.

In a recent episode of Madame Joyce’s ‘Cocktails & Takeaways’ podcast, the singer revealed this.

Joeboy said “the easiest way to know if a woman genuinely likes you is if she’s ready to spend on you.

“It doesn’t have to be anything crazy [expensive]. It can be just a situation of ‘Oh! I saw this shirt that I really like and I think it will look good on you.

“Three months into a relationship, you can start expecting gifts from your partner. It doesn’t have to be something expensive, just little things.

“A lot of people don’t understand that men are not used to getting gifts so whenever they get a gift even if it’s socks, we appreciate it a lot.”