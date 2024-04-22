We Don’t Have To Be Negatively Competitive – Actress, Toyin Abraham To Funke Akindele

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has reached out to her colleague, Funke Akindele.

The duo are the most formidable competitors in the Nigerian box office.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, Abraham highlighted that they became “competitors and persona non grata” as a result of hearsay.

She explained how their competition began in the Yoruba film business and carried over to Nigerian-English cinema when they moved to Nollywood.

However, Abraham claimed that experience and wisdom have taught her that they can compete without becoming negatively competitive.

She wrote, “In the English industry, Aunty Funke and I continued the rivalry sort of. It pitted our fans against each other. We are two competitive Virgo women, we love to win and sometimes in that process, we splash dirt and mud. But with time, age, and more wisdom, I have realized we can compete without being negatively competitive.

“Aunty Funke, I celebrate you for showing us what is possible. You are a winner. You sold over 1B, you made it possible for other women to dream. You ran us street with that 1B o, this year, many of us will move to 1B and we pray God makes you bigger. Thank you for making great movies and selling them like your life depends on it. You taught other women to hustle harder.

“I had set records in box office records, Aunty came and beat them, today I am happy because she has challenged me to set higher goals. Sis, let’s compliment each other even in competition at the box office, I owe you one post in December (only 1 o, I need to sell market…Lol). I pray that God will make all your dreams come true. I admire you and wish you all the best.”