I Wish I Found Love Before Stardom – Spyro Spills

Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, also known as Spyro, a well-known Nigerian singer, has expressed regrets for not finding love before becoming famous.

He stated that he is now having difficulty finding love since he is unsure who actually loves him.

The singer made this revelation in a recent chat with Drip Check.

Spyro said: “I wish I had found love before now. As a celebrity, you are scared because you don’t even know who loves you for what you are or who you are.”

On his ideal woman, the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner said: “I am attracted to intelligence. So when I talk to a woman that is not giving me that vibe, I have a big problem with that.”