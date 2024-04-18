I’m Open To Marrying My Current Girlfriend – Joeboy

Joeboy, a Nigerian singer, real name, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, has stated that he is willing to marry his present partner.

He defined his current relationship as “pure intense helpless love”.

The singer stated that he believes in marriage and love in an interview with Madame Joyce for her podcast, “Cocktails & Takeaways.”

READ MORE: Death Of Junior Pope, Others In Boat Mishap Unimaginable – Nancy Isime Says

He said, “My current relationship is like pure, intense helpless love.

“I believe in love and marriage to an extent [laughs].

“The person I am with now, I can be with her for life. If I don’t see myself being with somebody for life, I’m not going to be in a committed relationship. I would rather let’s just be seeing ourselves but no commitment.”