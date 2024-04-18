Anti-Party Activities: Melaye, Ortom Clash At PDP North-Central Meeting

An altercation ensued on Wednesday between former Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Dino Melaye, Kogi State 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , at the Party’s North Central Zone leadership meeting.

As seen in a video posted by an X user, #iamhistory_, Melaye embarrassed Ortom at the meeting.

The user posted, “Senator Dino Melaye embarrassed former Governor Utom of Benue State today.

“Melaye said he was shocked that Governor Utom could feel comfortable sitting in a PDP meeting, walking in majestically after his anti-party activities.

“Dino said he is shameless and should be disciplined. Both of them shouted at each other. Ortom was shocked and lost. In the end, he spoke without replying Melaye.”

Reacting and reposting the video on Thursday, Melaye stated that the confrontation stemmed from Ortom’s declaration of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, ahead of the 2027 election.

“Why will Ortom attend a PDP meeting after declaring support for Tinubu in 2027. Hence, my altercation with him at the PDP North Central Zone leadership meeting,” he wrote

This led to a hot exchange between both PDP chieftains.

During the 2023 election, Ortom had teamed up with the G-5 Governors led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to work against PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.