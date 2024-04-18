Death Of Junior Pope, Others In Boat Mishap Unimaginable – Nancy Isime Says

Nancy Isime, an actress and television host, has taken to Instagram to grieve the death of actor Junior Pope.

Recall that the actor and four others died in a boat mishap on the Anam River after wrapping up a film shoot.

Nancy described how unbelievable their death seemed to her, giving her the impression that a horror film was being produced.

She wrote: “Phew! Last week was tough mehn! The tragedy that hit Nollywood was something I couldn’t even imagine! Felt like a horror movie

script. Hit me a little hard because I had filmed with one of the victims not too long ago.

“Pardon me but I won’t be calling names, going into details or posting pictures. If you don’t know about the disaster, good for you. Trust me!

It’s SO Sad! I however have a policy to not announce people’s tragedies. It’s not my place. Especially if I barely talked about their Victories. They have families who deserve the right to tell the story how they please, if and how they want to.

“Praying that God wraps his arms around their families SO tight! So tight that they feel a kind of peace that they can’t even explain. I lost my mum donkey years ago and it still hurts like she just left the house yesterday, so I know asking God to take away the pain is a Lie.

“My prayer is that God helps them deal with their pain in a way that it doesn’t get in the way of their daily lives, and that he preserves their mental health, their hearts and their spirit. May he give them some kind of closure.

“Love your loved ones a lot more Don’t postpone tomorrow what you can do today. This moment is what we’re promised. Make Kindness the template of your Life Wishing you a truly fulfilling journey as you navigate your way through Life. I LOVE YOU.”