Don Jazzy Is JayZ Of Nigerian Music; Drop Hit And Stop Chasing Clout – BBNaija Doyin Slams Wizkid

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, nicknamed Doyin, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has accused singer Wizkid of “chasing clout” on social media.

Recall Wizkid set X on fire on Monday after throwing shades at Davido and Don Jazzy.

In response, Doyin stated that the Starboy chief was chasing clout and should stop and focus on releasing music.

She specifically chastised Wizkid for “disrespecting” Don Jazzy.

On her Instagram page, she wrote: “Don Jazzy is still the JayZ of the Nigerian music industry. If you try to disrespect him, it just shows your head is not correct. No be to dey chase clout, drop hit!”