Sound Sultan Never Faked His Love For Industry – Do2dtun

Do2dtun, a media personality and hype man, has written a tribute to late artist Sound Sultan, expressing his real feelings for him.

He described Sultan’s love as the purest of all, underlining that he never feigned it but instead spoke the truth and pushed fiercely for friendships.

Dotun’s admiration for Sound Sultan followed the internet feud between Davido, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, and Tekno.

On his Instagram page, he wrote,

“This is one person out of so many that his love towards this industry and anyone was pure. No personal gains to fester, pure love.

“He never faked it, spoke the truth, passionate about friendships, never eats here and there; not an industry hoe, real to the bone; loves you but still corrects you; honest, never did it for clout; spiritually upright; builds with you; checks on you; never flinched till his death; made great music and loved you even with your least worth.

“We are all not worthy Sound and it’s not because you were different but you were born different. We need to learn to identify love for a culture without seeing it beyond what we have access to or what it can do for us. You were different, It’s clearer now RIP my friend”.

