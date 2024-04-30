Ilebaye Expresses Gratitude For Her Success Through Big Brother

Ilebaye Odiniya, the winner of Big Brother Naija All Stars, has thanked the reality show’s organisers for helping her become the star she is today stating that it’s a great privilege.

In a recent interview, the reality star shared her excitement at being one of Nigeria’s youngest multibillionaires.

Ilebaye discussed her dress taste, revealing that she is inspired by Gen Z Baddie and considered herself a fashion icon.

She said,

“My outfit is inspired by Gen Z Baddie.

I am my own fashion icon.

It feels so good to be one of the youngest multi-billionaires and winning the All Stars. I am grateful to God for using Big Brother to make me the Star that I am. It’s a really good privilege”.