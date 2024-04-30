Wizkid’s Influence Paved Way For Davido, Others – Samklef

Samklef, a music producer has remarked that his colleague, Wizkid paved the way for other performers in the Nigerian music industry.

He made the assertion on Monday via his Twitter account.

Samklef stated that Wizkid’s significant contribution to defining the music scene has set the pace and standard for singers such as Davido, who have achieved enormous success in the industry.

According to him, Davido and other artists would not have succeeded to the extent that they have without Wizkid’s platform and influence.

He underlined that Wizkid’s influence goes beyond individual artists, claiming that Starboy has motivated a generation of young musicians to pursue their creative dreams.

He tweeted, “The industry is not ready! If not for Wizkid, the likes of Davido wouldn’t have a platform. He is the reason why kids are doing music today. Samklef table podcast coming soon.”