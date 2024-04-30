Mr Macaroni Calls Out Wizkid For ‘Disrespecting’ Don Jazzy

Mr Macaroni, a popular comedian and skit creator, has chastised musician Wizkid for disparaging renowned producer and music executive Don Jazzy.

It should be noted that Wizkid took a swipe at Don Jazzy while reacting to shade fired at him by Mavin signee, Ladipoe.

When rapper Ladipoe’s shade was brought to his attention, Wizkid stated that he “never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer”.

He also retweeted some tweets suggesting that he was referring to Don Jazzy as a mere social media influencer.

On Monday afternoon, the Skitmaker responded via his X handle, saying that while Don Jazzy is influential in music, content, films, and businesses, Wizkid’s reference to him as “an influencer” was insulting to “everything he has done and is still doing for the Nigerian Music Industry.”

He described Don Jazzy as a “absolute legend” who is unselfish and has offered support to numerous performers in the country, regardless their positions.

Mr Macaroni wrote: “Donjazzy is perhaps the biggest Entertainment Influencer in Africa. And the beautiful thing is that his influence cuts across. From music, to contents, films, brands etc.

“However, we would all be hypocrites to say that the context in which he was called an influencer isn’t disrespectful to everything he has done and is still doing for the Nigerian Music Industry.

“An absolute legend. He promotes Music Artistes even outside his record label. Gives free advice and visibility to up and coming artists, shows love to everyone irrespective of their status. I am also a beneficiary of his phenomenal influence!

Don Baba J!!!! Your Influence Choke!!!”