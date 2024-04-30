2024 Will Be Tough Year For Afrobeat Musicians – Paul Okoye Cautions

Paul Okoye, a music executive better known as Paul O, has predicted that 2024 will be a difficult year for Afrobeats performers.

The music executive remarked in a post uploaded on his Instagram stories that, aside from Burna Boy and Davido, other artists are in jeopardy.

Paul O also indicated that other artists are having difficulty selling tickets, possibly due to high ticket costs.

He wrote: “2024 will be a tough year for Afrobeat!!! Apart from 2 artists this year, Burnaboy and Davido, they did a few shows.

“Others are in trouble, either they are overpriced or tickets are not selling.

“Hmmmm, Let us not do what happened to Reggae musicians. Reduce Your Prices. Just think, how many shows you did this year?”