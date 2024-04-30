Toyin Abraham Explains Why You Must Be Conversant With Street Codes

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, an actress and filmmaker, boasted of her ‘street A-game’ after bravely confronting some thugs who attempted to disrupt her film production.

The light-skinned actress posted a video on Instagram showing how she kept a straight face in front of the miscreants who wanted more money from her.

After posting the video on her Instagram page, Toyin Abraham made a point on how crucial it is to understand the street code in order to survive.

The mother of one boasted of using her street A-game, which is a mix of Ibadan, Edo, and Ogbomosho vibes, to deal with the goons.

“To survive on the streets, you gotta know the street code. On the ‘America Japa’ set, these boys from the hood tried to test me, But hold up!!! I unleashed my street A-game, a spicy blend of Ibadan, Edo, and Ogbomosho vibes. Let’s just say, they got a taste of my own street power! This one pass Abidoshaker!!!

NB: Major announcement on May 1st. Something boujee!!!”, she wrote.