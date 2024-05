Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid defender, has revealed his favourite musical artist.

According to the former Chelsea player, Grammy-winning Nigerian Afrobeats star, Wizkid is his favourite musician.

In a recent interview with Le Media Carre, the Sierra Leone-born German revealed this.

Interviewer: “Who is your favourite artiste?”

Rudiger: “My favourite artist is Wizkid.”