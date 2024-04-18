Sacrifices Made By Women Who Came To Music Industry Before Me, Led To My Success – Simi

Simisola Kosoko, a Nigerian musician better known as Simi, has revealed the secret to her success.

The mother of one acknowledged that the sacrifices of the female artists who came before her were crucial to her success in the music industry.

READ MORE: Naira Abuse: “I No Small, Money Na Water” – Cubana Chief Priest Brags After Bail Granted

During a recent conversation with African Folder, Simi said:

“There are women who have worked hard to damn the status quo.

“So, I won’t give myself much credit than for because I also benefitted from other women who came before me.”